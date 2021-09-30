[LISTEN] Summary of Public Protector reports into politicians, journo Ranjeni





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday released a number of reports related to several investigations.

One of the investigations involved the appointment of former political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy as community outreach officer at the National Treasury.

Her appointment by the finance minister Tito Mboweni created a massive uproar on Twitter and EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Mboweni irregularly appointed Munusamy.

John Perlman speaks to Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe about how they choose cases to investigate.

There are two types of complaints, there are those usually lodged by members of parliament like Mr Shivambu. They are lodged in terms of the executive members act. Oupa Segalwe, Spokesperson - Public Protector

And then there are other complaints that are lodged in terms of the Public Protector Act. There the PP can make the discretion to either reject the matter or take it up. But we don't just reject it. Oupa Segalwe, Spokesperson - Public Protector

