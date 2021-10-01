Top tips for future-proofing your businesses





The recent riots and effects of Covid-19 on small businesses have forced entrepreneurs to think strategically about how they gear their businesses for future challenges.

The Nedbank "Hands Up for Small Business" campaign with 702 and CapeTalk, targeted businesses that have seen a drop in income due to the effects of the recent violence or the pandemic, aiming to assist them in these challenging times.

For two weeks, CapeTalk and 702 showcased a total of 20 businesses from Gauteng, the Western Cape and (for the first time), Kwa-Zulu Natal, on-air - offering an opportunity for them to share their unique stories of struggle and resilience.

But as only a few of the stories could be told on the radio, Refilwe Moloto hosted guests Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings and Grace Govender, the head of New Business Development and Sales at Nedbank and Palesa Phili, CEO at Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss those prominent resilience strategies for the benefit of the broader "Hands Up" community.

People are more able to engage with those who are honest about their situations. Matsi Modise, Co-Founder: Furaha Holdings

I think South Africans are incredibly resilient Grace Govender, Head of New Business Development and Sales: Nedbank

We really hope the vaccine intake will really take well so we can get back to the business of ensuring the small businesses network with each other and not just go to a function and walk away without not having spoken about your business Palesa Phili, CEO - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Being in the eco-system and working a lot with small businesses, I was always inspired by companies that were not shy to say 'If I do not get this kind of assistance, I will not be in business'. Matsi Modise, Co-Founder: Furaha Holdings

See Matsi Modise's top lessons for entrepreneurs from the campaign, then watch the webinar video to hear her elaborate on them.

Your Net-Worth is your Network

Plug yourself into local networks and look at Chambers of Commerce

Utilize social media to promote yourself

The businesses that managed to stay alive are those that never stopped marketing

Get people to buy into what you are presenting

Go digital and create content

Set up an e-commerce platform and sell

Refilwe offered the audience the opportunity for the audience to engage her panel. This broadened the range of topics to include many entrepreneurs who had not been featured on-air, but who were keen to benefit from the opportunity.

I run a construction company. What I need is exposure, traction - for people to know that this is who we are and what we do. Mawethu Zawula, Gebane Strategies

May I ask if you have consideration for NPO’s? I am from the national non-racial national NPO for men. Bo’ Tlabakoe, South African Leadership Gentlemen’s Club

The platform is really amazing! l am in KZN l have just received a call from Gauteng fresh produce market. They are buying produce and they will organise transport. Words cannot express our gratitude! Nothando Shangase Dukathole, Dukathole Farm (Beneficiary)

Exciting to hear that Nedbank is motivating towards digital, it is really helpful and saved us a lot of money! I ran Ugu Film Festival digitally since last year, and it is the way to go. Senzo Zindela, Zindela Pictures (Beneficiary)

Watch the video to hear Matsi's answers, then visit the Hands Up For Small Business website to engage the businesses featured.