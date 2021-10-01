Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace. 3 October 2021 10:44 AM
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office. 3 October 2021 8:55 AM
What rise in food inflation mean to your household Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget. 3 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Local
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic. 1 October 2021 1:19 PM
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's... 1 October 2021 12:23 PM
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 10:37 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nedbank
Matsi Modise
Nedbank Business Ignite
Sponsored Content
KZN riots
Hands Up for Small Business
finalist2021_handsup

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

The recent riots and effects of Covid-19 on small businesses have forced entrepreneurs to think strategically about how they gear their businesses for future challenges.

The Nedbank "Hands Up for Small Business" campaign with 702 and CapeTalk, targeted businesses that have seen a drop in income due to the effects of the recent violence or the pandemic, aiming to assist them in these challenging times.

For two weeks, CapeTalk and 702 showcased a total of 20 businesses from Gauteng, the Western Cape and (for the first time), Kwa-Zulu Natal, on-air - offering an opportunity for them to share their unique stories of struggle and resilience.

But as only a few of the stories could be told on the radio, Refilwe Moloto hosted guests Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings and Grace Govender, the head of New Business Development and Sales at Nedbank and Palesa Phili, CEO at Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss those prominent resilience strategies for the benefit of the broader "Hands Up" community.

People are more able to engage with those who are honest about their situations.

Matsi Modise, Co-Founder: Furaha Holdings

I think South Africans are incredibly resilient

Grace Govender, Head of New Business Development and Sales: Nedbank

We really hope the vaccine intake will really take well so we can get back to the business of ensuring the small businesses network with each other and not just go to a function and walk away without not having spoken about your business

Palesa Phili, CEO - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Being in the eco-system and working a lot with small businesses, I was always inspired by companies that were not shy to say 'If I do not get this kind of assistance, I will not be in business'.

Matsi Modise, Co-Founder: Furaha Holdings

See Matsi Modise's top lessons for entrepreneurs from the campaign, then watch the webinar video to hear her elaborate on them.

  • Your Net-Worth is your Network
  • Plug yourself into local networks and look at Chambers of Commerce
  • Utilize social media to promote yourself
  • The businesses that managed to stay alive are those that never stopped marketing
  • Get people to buy into what you are presenting
  • Go digital and create content
  • Set up an e-commerce platform and sell

Refilwe offered the audience the opportunity for the audience to engage her panel. This broadened the range of topics to include many entrepreneurs who had not been featured on-air, but who were keen to benefit from the opportunity.

I run a construction company. What I need is exposure, traction - for people to know that this is who we are and what we do.

Mawethu Zawula, Gebane Strategies

May I ask if you have consideration for NPO’s? I am from the national non-racial national NPO for men.

Bo’ Tlabakoe, South African Leadership Gentlemen’s Club

The platform is really amazing! l am in KZN l have just received a call from Gauteng fresh produce market. They are buying produce and they will organise transport. Words cannot express our gratitude!

Nothando Shangase Dukathole, Dukathole Farm (Beneficiary)

Exciting to hear that Nedbank is motivating towards digital, it is really helpful and saved us a lot of money! I ran Ugu Film Festival digitally since last year, and it is the way to go.

Senzo Zindela, Zindela Pictures (Beneficiary)

Watch the video to hear Matsi's answers, then visit the Hands Up For Small Business website to engage the businesses featured.




1 October 2021 10:37 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nedbank
Matsi Modise
Nedbank Business Ignite
Sponsored Content
KZN riots
Hands Up for Small Business
finalist2021_handsup

More from Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank

Nedbank sets sights on helping up to 20 firms around the country

23 August 2021 5:24 PM

Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services Alan Shannon says they have moved from the competition aspect and now focus on figuring out how they can help more small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank lends small businesses a helping hand with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness

16 August 2021 10:46 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise about Nedbank's #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms

Local

What rise in food inflation mean to your household

Local Business

Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues

Local

EWN Highlights

Gunmen rob, pepper spray patients & staff at Mpumalanga clinic

3 October 2021 4:19 PM

4 killed, 12 seriously injured after wall collapses on guests at Limpopo wedding

3 October 2021 4:12 PM

Grassy Park CPF pleads with community to offer info on killing of little girl

3 October 2021 4:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA