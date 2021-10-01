UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain
Following meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to adjusted alert 1 on 1 October.
RELATED: Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1
Even with relaxed restrictions, South Africa remains on the UK's red list and Ramaphosa said he had discussed the UK's red listing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the talks will continue.
Former British MP, Lord Peter Hain has written a letter Boris Johnson, urging him to remove South Africa from its red list.
He speaks to Bongani Bingwa and reflects on his letter to Johnson.
I feel strongly that the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. They took countries like Turkey off the red list and yet they have much higher and souring infection rates compared with South Africa.Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP
Hain doesn't believe that Johnson has been briefed properly as one of the reason's for the red list was that the Beta variant was prevalent in the country and it isn't.
What I find puzzling is that South Africa's infection rate is a tenth of the infections that we have in the UK. I have written a letter to him, we are not saying the coronavirus is not a threat in South Africa, it is also a threat in Britain.Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP
I don't understand why the British government didn't look at the science before making that important decision.Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142544324_novel-coronavirus-disease-named-covid-19-with-the-flag-of-south-africa-shown-against-a-cracked-wall-.html?vti=logd18mi3muv3149jf-1-14
More from Politics
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job
The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.Read More
Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Health Department's response to the Special Investigating Unit report on Digital Vibes.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work
Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses
Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente.Read More