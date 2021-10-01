UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain





Following meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to adjusted alert 1 on 1 October.

RELATED: Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1

Even with relaxed restrictions, South Africa remains on the UK's red list and Ramaphosa said he had discussed the UK's red listing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the talks will continue.

Former British MP, Lord Peter Hain has written a letter Boris Johnson, urging him to remove South Africa from its red list.

He speaks to Bongani Bingwa and reflects on his letter to Johnson.

I feel strongly that the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. They took countries like Turkey off the red list and yet they have much higher and souring infection rates compared with South Africa. Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP

Hain doesn't believe that Johnson has been briefed properly as one of the reason's for the red list was that the Beta variant was prevalent in the country and it isn't.

What I find puzzling is that South Africa's infection rate is a tenth of the infections that we have in the UK. I have written a letter to him, we are not saying the coronavirus is not a threat in South Africa, it is also a threat in Britain. Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP

I don't understand why the British government didn't look at the science before making that important decision. Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP

Listen below to the full conversation: