[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?
Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral
Social media is talking after Rock legend Mick Jaggern going unnoticed at a bar before his concert goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Mick Jagger goes to a dive bar and nobody recognizes him. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the photo that rocked Stones fans. https://t.co/YFB5pCubLJ pic.twitter.com/iNnrSxyBFZ— CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Funny moment as delivery guy hurls Amazon package onto customer's roof
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs
In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs.Read More
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today
Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702.Read More
Puppy kidnapped by monkey and held hostage for 3 days rescued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More