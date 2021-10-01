Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral

1 October 2021 8:09 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral

Social media is talking after Rock legend Mick Jaggern going unnoticed at a bar before his concert goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




