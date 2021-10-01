Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly The weather service on Friday said Gauteng could expect rain for most of the day with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. 1 October 2021 8:30 AM
Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate. 30 September 2021 8:56 PM
City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied... 30 September 2021 8:53 PM
View all Local
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor J... 30 September 2021 2:56 PM
View all Politics
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index f... 30 September 2021 4:13 PM
View all Business
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly

1 October 2021 8:30 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Eskom
South African Weather Service
Heavy rains
Gauteng weather

The weather service on Friday said Gauteng could expect rain for most of the day with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a wet and cold start to the weekend and law enforcement has called on motorists to be careful on the slippery roads while Eskom wants you to use electricity sparingly.

The weather service on Friday said Gauteng could expect rain for most of the day with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

This usually means people will be using more power to stay warm and Eskom has appealed to customers to keep it reasonable, so it can meet the demand.

Forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu said it would be rainy and cold at least until Sunday.

“There will be more thunderstorms coming through in the late afternoon into the evening,” Mahlangu said.

At the same time, Eskom has urged residents to be wise with their electricity usage to make sure the lights stay on for everyone.

On Thursday night, Eskom warned that its power system was under "severe pressure".

“We are currently attending to a high volume of faults as a result of the weather. And we anticipate having these faults increasing throughout the weekend,” she said.

Due to the aging infrastructure in most metros, low lying areas could be in for flooding and motorists are urged to avoid large puddles.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly


1 October 2021 8:30 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Eskom
South African Weather Service
Heavy rains
Gauteng weather

More from Local

Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1

30 September 2021 8:56 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom

30 September 2021 8:53 PM

City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied by City Power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Summary of Public Protector reports into politicians, journo Ranjeni

30 September 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe about how they choose which cases to investigate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight

30 September 2021 4:49 PM

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey

30 September 2021 4:13 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for medical aids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job

30 September 2021 2:56 PM

The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhura urges Gauteng residents due for second Pfizer jab to get them

30 September 2021 1:52 PM

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was speaking at a newly opened pop-up vaccination site in Khutsong on the West Rand on Thursday, where he revealed that over 1 million people had not yet returned for their second and final dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANBS appeals for blood donations as 'the situation is really dire'

30 September 2021 1:12 PM

South African National Blood Service communications officer Khensani Mahlangu they are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow them to efficiently meet all the needs in case of a crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me

30 September 2021 11:40 AM

Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain

Politics

Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1

Local

City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Mother of teen raped at Stellenbosch Hospital speaks out

1 October 2021 8:39 AM

Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly

1 October 2021 8:30 AM

Minister Phaahla thanks Digital Vibes scandal whistleblowers

1 October 2021 7:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA