Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly
JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a wet and cold start to the weekend and law enforcement has called on motorists to be careful on the slippery roads while Eskom wants you to use electricity sparingly.
The weather service on Friday said Gauteng could expect rain for most of the day with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.
This usually means people will be using more power to stay warm and Eskom has appealed to customers to keep it reasonable, so it can meet the demand.
Forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu said it would be rainy and cold at least until Sunday.
“There will be more thunderstorms coming through in the late afternoon into the evening,” Mahlangu said.
At the same time, Eskom has urged residents to be wise with their electricity usage to make sure the lights stay on for everyone.
On Thursday night, Eskom warned that its power system was under "severe pressure".
“We are currently attending to a high volume of faults as a result of the weather. And we anticipate having these faults increasing throughout the weekend,” she said.
Due to the aging infrastructure in most metros, low lying areas could be in for flooding and motorists are urged to avoid large puddles.
