Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people
JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are being warned to protect their mobile devices as criminals intensify their efforts to try and defraud victims.
On Thursday, South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said it saw an emerging trend where smart phones were being snatched from owners in order to gain access to their bank accounts.
Recent stats released by Sabric have revealed digital banking fraud increased by 33% in 2020 as more people moved to online due the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Consumers warned of phone theft trend criminals use to access confidential info
The easing of lockdown restrictions in the country has not only seen an increase in the movement of people especially at shopping malls across the country, but has resulted in an increase in banking crimes.
Some people who have already become victims of mall crime syndicates have taken to social media to warn others after their cell phones were stolen and their bank apps used to access their accounts.
Sabric said while mobile phones were a convenient way to stay connected, they were equal to a bank card and could even act as a gateway to your account.
“Technology has made it easier to transact but it's also created opportunities that criminals exploit for their own gain,” spokesperson Louise van der Merwe said.
Consumers were urged to remain vigilant and take mobile security very seriously as smart phones store confidential information that can be used to commit a crime.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100039538_young-women-shopping-online-on-smartphone-business-and-modern-lifestyle-concept.html
More from Local
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?
South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.Read More
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor
Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.Read More
'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'
702landers complain of unmarked police vehicles chasing and stopping them on the road.Read More
Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate.Read More
City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom
City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied by City Power.Read More
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Summary of Public Protector reports into politicians, journo Ranjeni
John Perlman speaks to Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe about how they choose which cases to investigate.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight
The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.Read More
Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for medical aids.Read More