'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'





Callers on the 702 open line have raised issues of being stopped by unmarked cars around 702 land.

Sipho says he spotted an unmarked van in the Vaal that was driven recklessly on the road and when he tried to speak to the drivers they sped off.

What is disturbing is that this police vehicle does not have a registration number, worse it does not have the police marking to say this car belongs to Vanderbijlpark police station or whatever police station. It's just a white police vehicle with blue lights and policemen in uniform. Pule, Caller

Another caller Sophie says narrates her incident on the N1 around Midrand.

They asked me if I have a permit? I showed them and explained I am coming from work but I got arrested for driving 150km/h while they pushed me to drive at that speed. They followed me for more than five kilometres, the car was not marked and the registration did not have a 'B'. Sophie, Caller

Thabo says he has been a police officer for 18 years and people aren't doing their job.

The problem is we are no longer doing our job as the police, there are those responsible for fleet management and they are not doing their job. Thabo, Caller

Listen to the full open line below: