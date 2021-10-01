Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Stanley Sibande
Today at 15:16
EWN: PP releases investigations reports focusing on service delivery
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:19 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ID
passports
Department of Home Affairs

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.

Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday approved the resumption of Identity Document (ID) and passport applications.

The minister has also has extended the validity period of legally issued visas or asylum permits which expired during the lockdown period to 31 December 2021.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume ID and passport applications.

Before this week, we were only issuing temporary IDs which means people were not getting the certificates or smart cards.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

He says this was due to the department wanting to minimise the number of people visiting its offices complying with the coronavirus restrictions.

For people who had been using permits and had not left the country, the validity period of those permits has been extended to 31 December, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




