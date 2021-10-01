Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs





Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday approved the resumption of Identity Document (ID) and passport applications.

The minister has also has extended the validity period of legally issued visas or asylum permits which expired during the lockdown period to 31 December 2021.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume ID and passport applications.

Before this week, we were only issuing temporary IDs which means people were not getting the certificates or smart cards. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

He says this was due to the department wanting to minimise the number of people visiting its offices complying with the coronavirus restrictions.

For people who had been using permits and had not left the country, the validity period of those permits has been extended to 31 December, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation: