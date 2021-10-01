



JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) candidate Mpho Moerane has been elected new mayor of the City of Joburg.

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

The announcement was made on Friday during a special council sitting.

On Thursday, the ANC's provincial chairman David Makhura said the metro needed a new mayor urgently to address service delivery challenges.

“When the ANC was filling the vacancy for the mayor, Mpho Moerane was the second amongst those who were interviewed and the feedback we got from the national officials was that, amongst the three who were very competent to be mayor, at that time the preference was Jolidee Matongo.”

Moerane’s position could be viewed as ceremonial, however, he has been tipped as the ANC’s preferred mayoral candidate for the City of Joburg in the upcoming elections.

Moerane has retained all MMCs in their posts, saying that he was doing so to advance continuity.

He said that he would continue where Matongo left off: “We must continue to wage the war to accelerate the delivery services to all the residents of our city. We must continue with the accelerated service delivery programme started by Mayor Makhubo and duly followed by Mayor Matongo in ensuring that services are rendered. We must continue to hold officials accountable.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor