Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) candidate Mpho Moerane has been elected new mayor of the City of Joburg.
Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.
The announcement was made on Friday during a special council sitting.
On Thursday, the ANC's provincial chairman David Makhura said the metro needed a new mayor urgently to address service delivery challenges.
“When the ANC was filling the vacancy for the mayor, Mpho Moerane was the second amongst those who were interviewed and the feedback we got from the national officials was that, amongst the three who were very competent to be mayor, at that time the preference was Jolidee Matongo.”
Acceptance speech by newly elect Executive Mayor of @CityofJoburgZA #JoburgCouncil pic.twitter.com/sgoCYjht5A— Mpho Moerane (@mphomoerane) October 1, 2021
Moerane’s position could be viewed as ceremonial, however, he has been tipped as the ANC’s preferred mayoral candidate for the City of Joburg in the upcoming elections.
Moerane has retained all MMCs in their posts, saying that he was doing so to advance continuity.
He said that he would continue where Matongo left off: “We must continue to wage the war to accelerate the delivery services to all the residents of our city. We must continue with the accelerated service delivery programme started by Mayor Makhubo and duly followed by Mayor Matongo in ensuring that services are rendered. We must continue to hold officials accountable.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor
More from Politics
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.Read More
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain
Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong.Read More
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job
The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.Read More
Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Health Department's response to the Special Investigating Unit report on Digital Vibes.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work
Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
More from Local
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?
South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.Read More
'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'
702landers complain of unmarked police vehicles chasing and stopping them on the road.Read More
Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people
Sabric said it saw an emerging trend where smart phones are being snatched from owners in order to gain access to their bank accounts.Read More
Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate.Read More
City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom
City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied by City Power.Read More
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Summary of Public Protector reports into politicians, journo Ranjeni
John Perlman speaks to Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe about how they choose which cases to investigate.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight
The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.Read More
Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for medical aids.Read More