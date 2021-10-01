



If you live in Joburg it has been bucketing down and we are so relieved to have some rain. How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?

READ: Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday

South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela has more.

We're having a cloudy day with cold and thundershowers. These are expected over Gauteng to extend over into tomorrow early morning, possibly to afternoon around 2pm. We're still expecting these conditions into Sunday with partly cloudy and cool conditions, but could be warm in the north with 30% chance of showers and thundershowers more into the eastern parts of Gauteng. Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

We are looking at a summer that will have above-normal rainfall. Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Listen below for the full interview...