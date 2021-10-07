Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Seller has not been paying the bond, sale is delayed, what now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jaco Rademeyer,Property Industry Expert
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in... 7 October 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 day... 7 October 2021 12:20 PM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
View all Local
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 day... 7 October 2021 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
Mom charging 7-year-old rent in an effort to teach him on saving goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

* 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Technology
Audi
Silicon Valley
Azania Mosaka
Future
Sustainability
Performance
Graeme Codrington
design
digitisation
Audi South Africa
Dion Chang
Sponsored Content
Future is an attitude
Rapelang Rabana
Audi e-tron range
Gamelihle Sibanda

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

The “Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us shape the future.

The United States might have the Silicon Valley but there is hope that Africa can do one better, not a valley per se, but a Savannah that discovers uniquely African solutions to uniquely African problems.

In this episode, Azania Mosaka and tech entrepreneur, Rapelang Rabana unpack how an increasingly digitalised Africa has the potential to change the life trajectory of billions of people through innovation and technological development on the continent.

Listen to the audio below and subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts:

We’re at a pivotal point in history... an era in which we are likely to see as much progress in the next 15 years as we have in the last 150.

The digital revolution in Africa is unfolding in front of us. We're witnessing new ways of thinking, new ways of doing things and millions of new people connecting to the internet, for the first time ever.

African technology is taking centre stage – the continent is driving a new kind of technological innovation and all it takes is a mobile phone and a connection.

So, when asked whether she thinks that Africa has the potential to become the next Silicon Valley, Rapelang Rabana believes that we are sitting on an abundance of opportunities that will change the world.

When we look at the fact that we've got a real huge size of under-served markets in everything from food to healthcare to clothing, there are much more substantial problems that we can focus our attention on. We can actually do stuff that fundamentally changes the life trajectory of millions and billions of people by how we apply technology.

Rapelang Rabana, Tech Entrepreneur, Thought Leader and Founder at Rekindle Learning

Rabana's faith in Africa's potential is unwavering.

She believes that Africa has what it takes to leapfrog into a better future and that leveraging entrepreneurial skills and abilities to build better businesses despite our resource constraints proves that we're well on our way.

However, there is still a bit of hard work ahead of us and before we can start the conversion about how robotics or artificial intelligence can improve our lives, Rabana thinks that we need to shift our mindsets to appreciate that technology is at the core of the solution... and it begins with getting better connectivity, cheaper data and more affordable devices.

We certainly want to be the producers and leaders of our own Fourth Industrial Revolution, there's no doubt. It starts with the basics, we’ve got to get more internet connectivity out there at more affordable rates. So, without empowering everybody to have a mobile phone that can be online… we’re not enabling people to become participants of this digital economy.

Rapelang Rabana, Tech Entrepreneur, Thought Leader and Founder at Rekindle Learning

Futurist, Graeme Codrington agrees. As far as he’s concerned, there’s no better place to be in the world than here in South Africa, exploring the intersection of the past and the future.

He believes that as a first and third world country, South Africa has an opportunity to do something that other countries don't have the capacity to do and that is to come up with the future so that when we look back at history, we can say that we were the first to get it right and everyone else copied us.

The power of nature can help solve our most pressing problems

In our lifetime, we’ve already started seeing electric motorbikes and three-wheelers whizzing around across the continent, electric fishing boats are gliding across Lake Victoria and Audi’s e-tron range of electric vehicles will be available in South Africa in the coming months.

Big data has helped us get to the moon and is probably going to help get us to Mars, soon. But it can also help us solve our most pressing problems here on Earth, especially if we take some inspiration from nature.

As a certified biomimicry professional – one of only four in Africa – Gamelihle Sibanda spends his time thinking about how we can use the genius of nature to solve human problems and he thinks that leveraging the power of biomimicry, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and big data will help address some of our time's most pressing issues.

What do we need to do to survive in this new digital world?

Creative thinker and trends analyst, Dion Chang thinks that the most important thing is for us all is to develop a learning culture.

He believes that embracing new ways of learning and thinking in this ever-changing world is what will save us as a human race, and if we are going to meet the demands of the future, we’re going to need a digital-savvy workforce, constant innovation and a relentless spirit of entrepreneurship.

While computers are going to do a lot of the heavy lifting in the future, Rabana agrees that learning and critical thinking will equip us to fare better in the world.

Education and skills for me are one of those things that Africa has to solve better than any other continent if we're really going to reap the benefits of our demographic dividend.

Rapelang Rabana, Tech Entrepreneur, Thought Leader and Founder at Rekindle Learning

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today and it is an electric and connected world powered by progress.

The future of mobility is electric

Audi is intensely proud of the many automotive moments where the Four Rings has progressed premium mobility for customers – quattro all-wheel drive, innovative LED lighting design and aluminium space frame technology, to mention just a few. This progress isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating. Audi is committed to an electric future and with the introduction of the all-electric e-tron range in South Africa in 2022, the future of mobility is here. Digitalisation, design, performance and sustainability are key characteristics which make up Audi’s e-tron range of electric vehicles and will soon progress the driving experiences for many South Africans locally.

Visit www.audi.co.za to see why Audi's new e-tron range is the next exciting step toward a progressive future.




* 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Technology
Audi
Silicon Valley
Azania Mosaka
Future
Sustainability
Performance
Graeme Codrington
design
digitisation
Audi South Africa
Dion Chang
Sponsored Content
Future is an attitude
Rapelang Rabana
Audi e-tron range
Gamelihle Sibanda

More from Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

23 September 2021 12:06 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine

Local

We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cosatu criticises ANC for lack of leadership dealing with corruption, job losses

7 October 2021 1:56 PM

DA removing controversial ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix

7 October 2021 1:34 PM

Fire at Carletonville Hospital caused by arson, probe finds

7 October 2021 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA