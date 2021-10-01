When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:12
How the "new" medical aid, Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme is planning to woo new members
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Simon Mangcwatywa - Principal Executive Officer at Sizwe Medical Fund
Today at 18:15
HelloChoice: South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Jacobs - CEO of Hello Choice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Aspire Art Auctions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - Managing Director at Aspire Art Auctions
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi. 1 October 2021 4:52 PM
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend? South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal ra... 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's... 1 October 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic. 1 October 2021 1:19 PM
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande

1 October 2021 2:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
702 Unplugged
#702unplugged
702unplugged
Stanley Sibanda

South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey.

South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter Stanley Sibande began his journey as a musician in his formative years, singing along to popular music with his siblings. His compositions were heavily influenced by the likes of Hozier, SYML, Bastille, Linkin Park and Cinematic Orchestra.

Stanley’s composition style is a combination of the melancholic soundscapes of indie and rock coupled with the simplistic, yet catchy melodic compositions of modern alternative pop, serving as a backdrop for a narrative lyricism style that usually touches on the darker elements of the human condition and his journey through that landscape. A report states that his performance style is a homage to the early 2000’s post-grunge/hard rock scene that combines loud, raspy and melodic vocals with a big rhythm-driven Acoustic guitar sound.

His debut album Hopeless Dreams was produced, recorded, and mixed by Jon Shaban at Sit the Folk Down studio and mastered by Tim Lengfeld.

Sibande tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

My upbringing was middle class. I was a weird kid who some kids would not hang out with. There wasn't a lot going on so my sister had an influence on my musical journey. I sang with my sister until an age where I decided what I wanted to do.

Stanley Sibande, Musician

I taught myself how to play guitar, borrowing a guitar from whoever I could borrow from. Every song must have a melody that people will enjoy. When I make music I let my creativity run amok.

Stanley Sibande, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...




1 October 2021 2:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
702 Unplugged
#702unplugged
702unplugged
Stanley Sibanda

More from Entertainment

'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way'

1 October 2021 3:44 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking

1 October 2021 8:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral

1 October 2021 8:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

30 September 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny moment as delivery guy hurls Amazon package onto customer's roof

30 September 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian

29 September 2021 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess

27 September 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral

27 September 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs

24 September 2021 8:27 AM

In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

23 September 2021 12:06 PM

Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding

Local

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

Politics

'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza urges Phokeng residents to use Vooma Vaccination weekend to get jab

1 October 2021 5:34 PM

COVID-19 pandemic slows for fifth week across the world

1 October 2021 5:00 PM

Conditions at some SA hospitals deplorable - Public Protector Mkhwebane

1 October 2021 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA