When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande
South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter Stanley Sibande began his journey as a musician in his formative years, singing along to popular music with his siblings. His compositions were heavily influenced by the likes of Hozier, SYML, Bastille, Linkin Park and Cinematic Orchestra.
Stanley’s composition style is a combination of the melancholic soundscapes of indie and rock coupled with the simplistic, yet catchy melodic compositions of modern alternative pop, serving as a backdrop for a narrative lyricism style that usually touches on the darker elements of the human condition and his journey through that landscape. A report states that his performance style is a homage to the early 2000’s post-grunge/hard rock scene that combines loud, raspy and melodic vocals with a big rhythm-driven Acoustic guitar sound.
His debut album Hopeless Dreams was produced, recorded, and mixed by Jon Shaban at Sit the Folk Down studio and mastered by Tim Lengfeld.
Sibande tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.
My upbringing was middle class. I was a weird kid who some kids would not hang out with. There wasn't a lot going on so my sister had an influence on my musical journey. I sang with my sister until an age where I decided what I wanted to do.Stanley Sibande, Musician
I taught myself how to play guitar, borrowing a guitar from whoever I could borrow from. Every song must have a melody that people will enjoy. When I make music I let my creativity run amok.Stanley Sibande, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
