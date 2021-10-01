'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way'
Actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu says she didn't realise how her feelings were contrary to her dreams until she had to leave New York when it got too hard.
Her film African America was released last a while back by streaming platform Netflix.
Mthembu speaks to Azania Mosaka about her Upside of Failure.
Very naively we think that because it's our dreams and because it's our passion and what we want, we think or feelings will cooperate with you and tell you this is great.Phumelele Mthembu -Actress and Producer
Your feelings will often tell you to quit, compare you to the next person or tell you are not adequate. My feelings often did that and said it's not for you. Even in the fundraising of the film, very often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way.Phumelele Mthembu -Actress and Producer
African America follows a young woman Nompumelelo who grows tired of life in South Africa and the cultural expectations of being a woman in this society.
In an attempt to realise her dream of on-stage stardom, Nompumelelo heads to Broadway in New York
Listen to the full interview below:
