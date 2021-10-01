Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding
Emergency services are on high alert following a forecast issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS)
SAWS has warned of possible showers and thundershowers over parts of Gauteng this weekend.
John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi about measures put in place to avert massive damage.
What we are worried about this afternoon is mainly flooding roads where we find drivers not being extra careful, that's where we get too many accidents in just an hour.Nana Radebe-Kgiba, EMS spokesperson - Johannesburg
We are working with what we have but we do have plans to call upon other municipalities in cases that we can't take on whatever incidents that are happening at the moment.Nana Radebe-Kgiba, EMS spokesperson - Johannesburg
Those who will be crossing low lying bridges on foot on using vehicles need to be careful.William Ntladi, EMS Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni
We do have reserve force members that have been brought in. We have enough resources.William Ntladi, EMS Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni
Listen to the full interview below
