Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:12
How the "new" medical aid, Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme is planning to woo new members
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Simon Mangcwatywa - Principal Executive Officer at Sizwe Medical Fund
Today at 18:15
HelloChoice: South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Jacobs - CEO of Hello Choice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Aspire Art Auctions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - Managing Director at Aspire Art Auctions
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi. 1 October 2021 4:52 PM
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend? South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal ra... 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's... 1 October 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic. 1 October 2021 1:19 PM
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding

1 October 2021 4:52 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rain
City of Ekurhuleni
City of Joburg
Flooding

John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi.

Emergency services are on high alert following a forecast issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS)

SAWS has warned of possible showers and thundershowers over parts of Gauteng this weekend.

John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi about measures put in place to avert massive damage.

What we are worried about this afternoon is mainly flooding roads where we find drivers not being extra careful, that's where we get too many accidents in just an hour.

Nana Radebe-Kgiba, EMS spokesperson - Johannesburg

We are working with what we have but we do have plans to call upon other municipalities in cases that we can't take on whatever incidents that are happening at the moment.

Nana Radebe-Kgiba, EMS spokesperson - Johannesburg

Those who will be crossing low lying bridges on foot on using vehicles need to be careful.

William Ntladi, EMS Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni

We do have reserve force members that have been brought in. We have enough resources.

William Ntladi, EMS Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni

Listen to the full interview below




1 October 2021 4:52 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rain
City of Ekurhuleni
City of Joburg
Flooding

More from Local

How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?

1 October 2021 1:16 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor

1 October 2021 12:23 PM

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'

1 October 2021 12:17 PM

702landers complain of unmarked police vehicles chasing and stopping them on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people

1 October 2021 10:45 AM

Sabric said it saw an emerging trend where smart phones are being snatched from owners in order to gain access to their bank accounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1

30 September 2021 8:56 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom

30 September 2021 8:53 PM

City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied by City Power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Summary of Public Protector reports into politicians, journo Ranjeni

30 September 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe about how they choose which cases to investigate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight

30 September 2021 4:49 PM

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey

30 September 2021 4:13 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for medical aids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding

Local

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

Politics

'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza urges Phokeng residents to use Vooma Vaccination weekend to get jab

1 October 2021 5:34 PM

COVID-19 pandemic slows for fifth week across the world

1 October 2021 5:00 PM

Conditions at some SA hospitals deplorable - Public Protector Mkhwebane

1 October 2021 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA