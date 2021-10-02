Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms
This week, East-London based singer and songwriter Nao revealed that she will not be going on tour to promote her upcoming album because she has chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
What is chronic fatigue syndrome and what are its symptoms?
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane the ME CFS Foundation South Africa founder and director Retha Viviers says unfortunately chronic fatigue syndrome, gives the impression that the illness is about being tired and therefore prefers the term myalgic encephalomyelitis.
This is a distinct illness, it is a neurological illness that affects multiple systems in the body. It is not just about being tired, there are so many systems and symptoms involved.Retha Viviers, Founder and Director - ME CFS Foundation South Africa
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156340827_sad-teacher-sits-on-the-background-of-the-blackboard-copy-space.html?vti=lwtzav68v5dacslc0q-1-6
More from Local
Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic
LemmeChew Foods & Beverages founder and CEO Katlego Suze reflects on how her company is doing well despite COVID-19.Read More
'More South Africans die from cardiovascular diseases than all cancers combined'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on heart disease, its risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle.Read More
Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding
John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi.Read More
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?
South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.Read More
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor
Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.Read More
'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'
702landers complain of unmarked police vehicles chasing and stopping them on the road.Read More
Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people
Sabric said it saw an emerging trend where smart phones are being snatched from owners in order to gain access to their bank accounts.Read More
Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate.Read More
City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom
City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane gives an update on the meeting with Eskom on moving cities within CoJ to be supplied by City Power.Read More