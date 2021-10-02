Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms





This week, East-London based singer and songwriter Nao revealed that she will not be going on tour to promote her upcoming album because she has chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

What is chronic fatigue syndrome and what are its symptoms?

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane the ME CFS Foundation South Africa founder and director Retha Viviers says unfortunately chronic fatigue syndrome, gives the impression that the illness is about being tired and therefore prefers the term myalgic encephalomyelitis.

This is a distinct illness, it is a neurological illness that affects multiple systems in the body. It is not just about being tired, there are so many systems and symptoms involved. Retha Viviers, Founder and Director - ME CFS Foundation South Africa

Listen below to the full interview: