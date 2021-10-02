



With the aim to raise awareness about heart disease and its risk factors, South Africa commemorated Heart Awareness Month in September.

To talk about heart disease, its risk factors and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati.

RELATED: Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

Nyati says cardiovascular diseases are all those disorders that affect the blood system with the heart at the centre.

More people die per year from cardiovascular diseases globally, there were 17 million people who die from cardiovascular diseases and it is the leading cause of death across the world and South Africa is not an exempted from it. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

More South Africans die from cardiovascular diseases than all cancers combined. There are about 215 people who die from heart disease and stroke. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that it has been said that five people die from a heart attack and 10 people have strokes every hour which is as a result from cardiovascular diseases.

Listen below to the full conversation: