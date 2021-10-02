Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic
There are many small businesses that have been doing well despite the challenges that have been brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Established in 2016, LemmeChew Foods & Beverages is a black female owned company, owned Katlego Suze a Hospitality Management graduate and professional chef.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Suze says she studied hospitality management post matric and after working for eight years at a large company, she decided to become an entrepreneurial chef.
I used to do a lot of cooking back in the day and I used to create my own flavours. So when I realised that I had a talent in enhancing food, I created my sources.Katlego Suze, Founder - LemmeChew Foods & Beverages
After creating her own sources, she tried to get them into retail stores like certain Spars.
It is important to have a support structure like the 10 people we work with.Katlego Suze, Founder - LemmeChew Foods & Beverages
Listen below to the full conversation:
