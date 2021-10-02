Streaming issues? Report here
Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic

2 October 2021 9:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
small business
lemmechew foods and beverages
sources and condiments

LemmeChew Foods & Beverages founder and CEO Katlego Suze reflects on how her company is doing well despite COVID-19.

There are many small businesses that have been doing well despite the challenges that have been brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Established in 2016, LemmeChew Foods & Beverages is a black female owned company, owned Katlego Suze a Hospitality Management graduate and professional chef.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Suze says she studied hospitality management post matric and after working for eight years at a large company, she decided to become an entrepreneurial chef.

I used to do a lot of cooking back in the day and I used to create my own flavours. So when I realised that I had a talent in enhancing food, I created my sources.

Katlego Suze, Founder - LemmeChew Foods & Beverages

After creating her own sources, she tried to get them into retail stores like certain Spars.

It is important to have a support structure like the 10 people we work with.

Katlego Suze, Founder - LemmeChew Foods & Beverages

Listen below to the full conversation:




