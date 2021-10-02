A 5-step guide to ensure Matric success for Grade 11s





As Grade 11s head into the final quarter of the year, education expert Wonga Ntshinga urges them to use the relative calm before their Matric year to implement a strategy that will ensure they finish their schooling successfully.

The Independent Institute of Education Senior Head of Programme chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane on the five-step Matric journey concept.

When we were in Grade 9, we entered the NQF Level 1, when they get to Grade 11, they are in NQF Level 3 which is the last lap before you get to Matric. The aim has always been to remain in school and get that certificate. Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme - The Independent Institute of Education

Therefore, Grade 11 is very important as pupils have to now do work in preparing for Grade 12, he adds.

The Five steps are;

1: Shoot for the stars when sitting for your Grade 11 finals.

They have to ensure that they get high marks as those marks can be used to enter into university. Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme - The Independent Institute of Education

2: Take some time during thesholidays to work on subjects that require attention.

In Grade 11, you know which subjects are giving you a tough time, so you need to work on those. Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme - The Independent Institute of Education

3: Plan you year ahead.

You need to plan on how you are going to strategise for Grade 12. Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme - The Independent Institute of Education

4: Take time to think of your future plans.

5: Get some good habits going.

He says the pandemic has forced people to look at their health and how they can survive this difficult time and pupils need to take vitamins to fuel their activities.

