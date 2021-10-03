Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms





With October being Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness month, Weekend Breakfast shines the spotlight on the disorder.

Concerns have been raised over the spike in ADHD symptoms due to constant screen time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, excessive screen time, either watching TV or using devices including laptops, mobile phones and tablets, negatively affected concentration aggravating ADHD symptoms.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Convener of the ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists and Psychiatrist professor at University of Stellenbosch Renata Schoeman to give more insight on the matter.

There is an increase in patients and parents of children coming to seek professional advice on whether now they have developed ADHD. There is always a spike this time of the year in terms of adolescents seeking help because of the exams. Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist professor and convener - ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists

She says there is a group of people who had ADHD but were undiagnosed and now that people are working from home and there is less structure, the symptoms have spiked.

We have also been seeing an extreme peak of people, late adolescents and the working grouping that say they have ADHD, but when you look at the time line, It is clearly linked to the pandemic and an excessive amount of technology being used. Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist professor and convener - ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists

