What rise in food inflation mean to your household
Statistics South Africa published its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2021 showing inflation edging higher to 4.9% from 4.6% in July.
The average cost of a household food basket is R4219,48 as the CPI food inflation sitting at 7.4%.
RELATED: Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.
Food inflation is an important aspect of your financial planning as you want to know what the value of your money will be in the future and what it is worth compared to last year and the year before.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
At 4.9% the inflation rate means that your rand is now worth 95.1 cents compared to last year where it was a little higher.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
He says what could help is if people reprioritised their spend.
Your main sources of income goes towards aspects like food, education and putting a roof over your head.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Each household needs to determine what is important, like the must haves in their budget, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace.Read More
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them
ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office.Read More
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
Psychiatrist professor Renata Schoeman unpacks the recent increase in people experiencing these symptoms.Read More
A 5-step guide to ensure Matric success for Grade 11s
Educational expert Wonga Ntshinga urges Grade 11s to use this time to prepare for a successful final year in Grade 12.Read More
Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic
LemmeChew Foods & Beverages founder and CEO Katlego Suze reflects on how her company is doing well despite COVID-19.Read More
'More South Africans die from cardiovascular diseases than all cancers combined'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on heart disease, its risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle.Read More
Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms
The ME CFS Foundation South Africa founder and director Retha Viviers shines the spotlight on myalgic encephalomyelitis.Read More
Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding
John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi.Read More
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?
South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.Read More
More from Business
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses
The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings.Read More
Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks about a range of consumer issues including the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for medical aids.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More