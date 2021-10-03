What rise in food inflation mean to your household





Statistics South Africa published its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2021 showing inflation edging higher to 4.9% from 4.6% in July.

The average cost of a household food basket is R4219,48 as the CPI food inflation sitting at 7.4%.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.

Food inflation is an important aspect of your financial planning as you want to know what the value of your money will be in the future and what it is worth compared to last year and the year before. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

At 4.9% the inflation rate means that your rand is now worth 95.1 cents compared to last year where it was a little higher. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

He says what could help is if people reprioritised their spend.

Your main sources of income goes towards aspects like food, education and putting a roof over your head. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Each household needs to determine what is important, like the must haves in their budget, he says.

