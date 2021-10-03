Office aircon wars and how to deal with them





With the temperature rising, the old-age conflict around keeping the air conditioning on or off will begin in almost every office.

How can you deal with the conflict around the air conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace.

ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says a lot of people have been complaining that as people are going back into offices, the air conditioning wars have started.

This can be a serious source of conflict as somebody else's temperature and how they are feeling in close proximity they are sitting to the aircon, want it on. Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute

He says other people don't want the aircon on, which then creates the debate in the office.

Some supervisors cannot handle the situation, and the matter can escalate, he adds.

