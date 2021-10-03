Office aircon wars and how to deal with them
With the temperature rising, the old-age conflict around keeping the air conditioning on or off will begin in almost every office.
How can you deal with the conflict around the air conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace.
ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says a lot of people have been complaining that as people are going back into offices, the air conditioning wars have started.
This can be a serious source of conflict as somebody else's temperature and how they are feeling in close proximity they are sitting to the aircon, want it on.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
He says other people don't want the aircon on, which then creates the debate in the office.
Some supervisors cannot handle the situation, and the matter can escalate, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1408/stockbroker140802201/31047409-empty-modern-open-plan-office.jpg
More from Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace.Read More
What rise in food inflation mean to your household
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.Read More
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
Psychiatrist professor Renata Schoeman unpacks the recent increase in people experiencing these symptoms.Read More
A 5-step guide to ensure Matric success for Grade 11s
Educational expert Wonga Ntshinga urges Grade 11s to use this time to prepare for a successful final year in Grade 12.Read More
Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic
LemmeChew Foods & Beverages founder and CEO Katlego Suze reflects on how her company is doing well despite COVID-19.Read More
'More South Africans die from cardiovascular diseases than all cancers combined'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on heart disease, its risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle.Read More
Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms
The ME CFS Foundation South Africa founder and director Retha Viviers shines the spotlight on myalgic encephalomyelitis.Read More
Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding
John Perlman speaks to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba and Ekurhuleni EMS counterpart William Ntladi.Read More
How much rain can Johannesburg expect this weekend?
South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says Johannesburg must expect a summer that will have above-normal rainfall.Read More