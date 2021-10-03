Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues
Having a colleague who tells lies that affect your performance, your relationship with a client or your supervisor’s perception of you can take a toll on a person's mental health at work.
Dealing with such lies in the workplace, can lead to the working environment being a toxic one.
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace.
We are talking about somebody, deliberately distorting and embellishing something or other in order to deliberately deceive. Thereby manipulate someone's understanding of facts. They will either remove or add stuff.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
She says there is always an underlying factor to why people act this way.
Lying is a survival mechanism and everyone lies for some reason or other.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Success is always viewed in a one particular way and because of that, it will always bring the dark side of people.
Listen below to the full conversation:
