Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure





_Whether you’re an investor aiming for more certainty, _more return or more impact, STANLIB has a fund solution for you.​ The STANLIB Your Money Can Do More podcast series hosted by Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings features experts who will help potential investors navigate and plan for tomorrow, today.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin talk about the impact of infrastructural investment with Khudusela Pitje, Chief Executive Officer of New GX CapitalInvestments. The conversation focuses on the expansion of SA’s infrastructure, New GX’s rise up the ranks and the best way for investors to get involved in this market.

Listen to the audio:

Your investment can do more than double your money and expand your portfolio, it can also have a real tangible impact on your future. An infrastructural investment could uplift communities, build businesses and help the country progress in very visible ways, and it’s best to plant that seed early, says Kevin Lings.

It's about building for the future. If you don't develop the infrastructure now, it's very difficult for an economy to be prosperous over the coming years. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at STANLIB

According to Lings, infrastructural investment can be divided into two key components: social infrastructure (hospitals and schools) and business infrastructure (roads, harbours, etc). However, there is infrastructure that can be built on to improve both of these components: A digital one.

This has been the mission of Khudusela Pitje and his company New GX Capital, which grew from a start-up in 2006 to one of the country’s top investment firms with private equity and assets valued at over R3 billion.

New GX Capital, in partnership with Vumatel (and STANLIB Infrastructure as an early funder), have invested in fibre towers, data centres and other digital infrastructures, bridging the digital divide between suburbs and townships.

The usage and the application of that infrastructure by families, schools and businesses, have resulted in improved access to education, improved access to knowledge for business people and an overall change in how people perceive township environments. Khudusela Pitje, Chief Executive Officer at New GX Capital Investments

Pitje is excited about using broadband connectivity to positively impact townships. Even though the benefits will take some time to come to fruition, it’s part of a larger strategy to combat both the digital and educational gap within township schools and businesses.

How to invest in SA’s infrastructure

[We were] fortunate, last year, to attract an investor in the calibre of STANLIB’s Infrastructure fund to form what we’d refer to as a permanent capital infrastructure holding company that will invest across fibre towers, data centres and other digital infrastructure platforms Khudusela Pitje, Chief Executive Officer at New GX Capital Investments

With STANLIB’s Infrastructure Investment Fund, investors can achieve enhanced, stable, long-term returns by investing in a diversified range of infrastructure projects, while making a tangible and sustainable difference to the South African economy and communities.

To find out more about how STANLIB is helping and preparing their clients’ investments for the future, visit www.STANLIB.com/more now!