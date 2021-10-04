'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'





The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has rejected Eskom latest price application and told it to submit a new one.

The power utility in turn has hit back at Nersa citing that the decision will 'completely destroy' the electricity industry, including in municipalities.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje to gives more insight on the matter.

Eskom has made its application on 2 June in terms of the prevailing methodology and there was no indication at that time that any methodology was going to change. Now four months later, Nersa decides that it is not going to process Eskom's application because of various reasons. Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager - Eskom

Be that as it may, Nersa has began to consult on a new price determine methodology which Eskom is happy to engage on however, the timing is the issue, she says.

There is no time for Eskom to make a new application as we have statutory requirements before it can make an application and that takes a significant amount of time. Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager - Eskom

If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then the taxpayer will have to pay. Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager - Eskom

