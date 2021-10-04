[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral
Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral
Social media is talking after a boy who had not seen his best friend for three years, suprised him after he had a bad day at school.
Watch the beautiful video below:
3 yrs ago, best friends Stevie & Owen where separated when Owen moved to Missouri— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 3, 2021
Recently, Stevie had a bad day at school & asked to be picked up early. He had no idea Owen had traveled to Chicago & was waiting in the car to surprise him.🎥:Dianemstroudpic.twitter.com/In1Uh5Q20U
Source : https://twitter.com/GoodNewsCorres1/status/1444629428009635841
