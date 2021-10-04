High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks





The Hawks says it has received the SIU report into Digital Vibes and has also received more than 50 statements that will assist in its investigation.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya says high profile cases like the Digital Vibes scandal and the July unrest may take longer to solve.

RELATED: Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla

He says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.

Although the Hawks have limited resources, it has the expertise to solve most of these cases.

I think our members have been trained and understand what is expected of them and forensic accountants, in that space the number is limited but we are building on that one. General Godfrey Lebeya, Head - Hawks

Listen below to the full conversation: