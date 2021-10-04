High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse
Cllr Colleen Makhubele
Herman Mashaba
Muza Shakes Tshabalala - Jhb Regional Command Team Secretary
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Local
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks

4 October 2021 8:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Hawks
Digital Vibes scandal
July Unrest

General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.

The Hawks says it has received the SIU report into Digital Vibes and has also received more than 50 statements that will assist in its investigation.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya says high profile cases like the Digital Vibes scandal and the July unrest may take longer to solve.

RELATED: Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla

He says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.

Although the Hawks have limited resources, it has the expertise to solve most of these cases.

I think our members have been trained and understand what is expected of them and forensic accountants, in that space the number is limited but we are building on that one.

General Godfrey Lebeya, Head - Hawks

Listen below to the full conversation:




4 October 2021 8:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Hawks
Digital Vibes scandal
July Unrest

More from Politics

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

4 October 2021 1:03 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption

4 October 2021 11:51 AM

In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa about what they have to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

4 October 2021 7:29 AM

General manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje responds to Nersa rejecting the power utility's tariff price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:19 PM

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor

1 October 2021 12:23 PM

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain

1 October 2021 7:22 AM

Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'

30 September 2021 9:14 PM

The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job

30 September 2021 2:56 PM

The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Business

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa applauds WC’s vaccination efforts, but Winde says numbers still low

4 October 2021 8:31 PM

Witness: I saw a cop put Nathaniel Julies in a van after he was shot dead

4 October 2021 8:17 PM

Weekly global coronavirus death toll at lowest level in 11 months

4 October 2021 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA