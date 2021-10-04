IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption





Local government elections campaigns are in full swing and almost all the political parties have launched their manifestos.

The fourth-largest political party in the country Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), launched its manifesto last week in Durban.

The party revealed its top ten plans and promised the voters clean good governance as well as economic development at the local level.

In today's edition of the local government elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa about what they have to offer.

The IFP manifesto is the practical one in the South African scenario. In South Africa, we have a community that is classified as a poor community and a community that is classified as a rich community. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

We are promising the people of South Africa that if they vote IFP, they are voting for a safer community. We will ensure that the communities are safe. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

Caller Matsatsa asked Hlabisa why he should vote for the IFP while they have failed to run municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP has never taken the KwaZulu-Natal to the ground, instead, it is the ANC that did so. During the ten years that we ran KZN, none of the IFP premiers or ministers was implicated in corruption or taken to court on the issue of corruption. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

Wherever we govern we provide housing to our people, clean water and we create opportunities for young people to excel academically. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

Listen to the full interview below: