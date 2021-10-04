Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper





ActionSA is threatening to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The threat comes after the party’s name was left out from the ballot list ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The party says it has written to the commission and has given it until 10 am on Monday to give answers for the omission.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the party has not received a favourable response from the IEC.

We do not have any option but to pursue legal recourse and our attorneys are busy with the matter so we can file an urgent application with the relevant court to resolve this matter. Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - Action SA

She adds that the party is surprised that the commission didn't contact Action SA and simply omitted to put its name in the abbreviated box.

Our name was designed in a way that it fits the eight character wording. Our supporters identify us as Action SA and not ASA or any acronym. We feel it leaves them at a disadvantage as they wont recognise us on the ballot. Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - Action SA

Listen below to the full conversation: