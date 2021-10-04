Streaming issues? Report here
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed

4 October 2021 1:28 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Panama Papers
Iceland PM resigns after revelation of Panama Papers
Billy Rautenbach
Pandora Papers

Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money ... has a devastating financial implication have on economies.

An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of current and former world leaders, hundreds of politicians as well as interesting segments.

Investigative journalists from all over the world obtained 11.9 million confidential documents from 14 separate legal and financial services firms, which the group said offered “a sweeping look at an industry that helps the world’s ultrawealthy, powerful government officials and other elites conceal trillions of dollars from tax authorities, prosecutors and others”.

We will look at the South African implications.

Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo has more.

South Africa does shave some implications within this data leak, but we must point out that investing offshore in and of itself is not something that is illegal. What we must do is dig a little deeper, to collate data, to look at a trove of offshore documents pertaining to individual countries.

Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche

The fact that there is a South African presence within the millions of records does speak to something that warrants spreading the investigation.

Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche

Pandora Papers shine a spotlight on how infiltrated global systems and global politics is and how governments have made headway in terms of managing this sort of illicit financial flow

Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche

There are a few South Africans but currently we are embargoed. There are some very huge names and this going to have a ripple effect with regard to how other countries within Africa are going to be dealing with financial fallout and implications because essentially what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money ... have a devastating financial implication have on economies including South Africa.

Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche

Listen below for the full interview...




