Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed
An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of current and former world leaders, hundreds of politicians as well as interesting segments.
Investigative journalists from all over the world obtained 11.9 million confidential documents from 14 separate legal and financial services firms, which the group said offered “a sweeping look at an industry that helps the world’s ultrawealthy, powerful government officials and other elites conceal trillions of dollars from tax authorities, prosecutors and others”.
We will look at the South African implications.
Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo has more.
South Africa does shave some implications within this data leak, but we must point out that investing offshore in and of itself is not something that is illegal. What we must do is dig a little deeper, to collate data, to look at a trove of offshore documents pertaining to individual countries.Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche
With 56 493 links to South Africa, you can also follow the extensive #PandoraPapers trail on the @ICIJorg website. #CarteBlanchehttps://t.co/5gkM3YOzd3— Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) October 3, 2021
The fact that there is a South African presence within the millions of records does speak to something that warrants spreading the investigation.Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche
Pandora Papers shine a spotlight on how infiltrated global systems and global politics is and how governments have made headway in terms of managing this sort of illicit financial flowLatashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche
There are a few South Africans but currently we are embargoed. There are some very huge names and this going to have a ripple effect with regard to how other countries within Africa are going to be dealing with financial fallout and implications because essentially what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money ... have a devastating financial implication have on economies including South Africa.Latashia Naidoo, Investigative journalist and producer - Carte Blanche
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dmitrievmike/dmitrievmike2007/dmitrievmike200700576/152409928-hand-in-black-leather-glove-holds-out-empty-brown-wallet-male-hand-holds-stolen-wallet-with-no-money.jpg
More from World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position
After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisation, Cabinet has resolved to withhold its support.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what variants are emerging and where.Read More
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry
Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors?Read More
Why investing abroad is your next money move
How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More