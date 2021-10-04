LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?
South Africans are gearing up to cast their votes on 1 November 2021 for the local government elections.
Political and independent parties are out and about trying to wow voters for their votes.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic says most people have not recognised their power yet, especially at local government level.
There is a lack of coordination and a lack of knowledge and awareness. Even now t has taken until the IEC has released the final candidate list for us to see who contesting which ward and municipalities.Paul Berkowitz, 3rd Republic
We've had lockdown, it's been very unusual very under-resourced, undercooked elections and we haven't had the normal campaigning platforms that the big parties normally use. ,Paul Berkowitz, 3rd Republic
The main role of municipal government is to provide basic services and those are defined as water, electricity, sanitation and refuse removal.Paul Berkowitz, 3rd Republic
Listen to the full interview below:
