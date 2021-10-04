Court hearing Beitbridge border fence matter refuses to grant postponement
CAPE TOWN - The Johannesburg High Court hearing the Beitbridge border fence matter has refused to grant a postponement on Monday.
The R40 million project was found to have been irregular and the Department of Public Works and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) are trying to recover funds from the contractors.
The SIU wants the Special Tribunal, sitting in the High Court, to set aside the public works contract with two companies.
The SIU said the signing of the contract for the border fence was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.
The companies involved are Magwa Construction and ProfTeam Construction.
Advocate Ishmael Semenya has asked the tribunal for a postponement because the SIU failed to file an expert report on 21 September.
He said the names and CVs of the experts could not be completed by the required deadline as experts failed to co-operate and were refusing to testify.
Judge Lebogang Modiba dismissed the postponement application by the SIU and said the full reasons for the decision would be set out in the judgment.
The case continues.
This article first appeared on EWN
