Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men





A massive offshore data leak is providing a detailed account of mining and fuel magnate Billy Rautenbach’s family empire.

Rautenbach is one of the richest people in Zimbabwe.

The Rautenbach leak forms part of the Pandora Papers, an anonymous leak of 11.9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and managed shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.

Rautenbach was a fugitive from South Africa from 1999 to 2009 when he fled after being charged with corruption and customs tax fraud.

One of his companies paid a fine of R40 million and the charges against him was dropped as part of a settlement.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane (scroll up to listen).

The Pandora Papers is the culmination of a two-year investigation… The size of the leak is much greater than the Panama Papers… It covers about 300 politicians and public officials… The leak consists of 130 billionaires… Including very well-known celebrities… Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane

You have the Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta… The president of Gabon… and Congo… It’s a very elite clientele… Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane

There are two politicians that have been linked to the South African leak… and 400 companies… It is something Sars could have an interest in… Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane

Rautenbach… given his extensive history with tax authorities… he’s modern-day operations in Zimbabwe was held in this intricate web of shell companies… Rautenbach has been accused of paying government officials bribes… Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane

