The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health





The covid-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things including the sports industry.

Currently, there is a debate on whether sorts people can continue to perform if they spend too long in a covid-19 bio bubble.

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of The Barefoot Coach Paddy Upton about this.

A hotel room can be a very lonely place, I think some of the top cricket players spend eight to nine months where their lounge, bedroom, the kitchen is wrapped up into one hotel room that they change every three, five days. Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

In a good time, a hotel room can be a very lonely place and in bio-secure-bubble time, it can be a hell of a lot worse. Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

Players who spent too much time in their rooms end up playing that game over and over in the head so many times that they might arrive physically fresh to play the game but they are mentally exhausted. Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

