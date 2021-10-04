Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse
Cllr Colleen Makhubele
Herman Mashaba
Muza Shakes Tshabalala - Jhb Regional Command Team Secretary
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Local
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health

4 October 2021 5:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sports
COVID 19
bio bubble

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things including the sports industry.

Currently, there is a debate on whether sorts people can continue to perform if they spend too long in a covid-19 bio bubble.

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of The Barefoot Coach Paddy Upton about this.

A hotel room can be a very lonely place, I think some of the top cricket players spend eight to nine months where their lounge, bedroom, the kitchen is wrapped up into one hotel room that they change every three, five days.

Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

In a good time, a hotel room can be a very lonely place and in bio-secure-bubble time, it can be a hell of a lot worse.

Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

Players who spent too much time in their rooms end up playing that game over and over in the head so many times that they might arrive physically fresh to play the game but they are mentally exhausted.

Paddy Upton, Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach'

Listen to the full interview below:




4 October 2021 5:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sports
COVID 19
bio bubble

More from Local

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here are the top 8 candidates vying for chief justice post

4 October 2021 4:14 PM

The Presidency released the list on Monday, which includes the names of sitting Constitutional Court Justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo among others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court hearing Beitbridge border fence matter refuses to grant postponement

4 October 2021 2:56 PM

The R40 million project was found to have been irregular and the Department of Public Works and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) are trying to recover funds from the contractors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position

4 October 2021 2:26 PM

After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisation, Cabinet has resolved to withhold its support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues

3 October 2021 10:44 AM

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office aircon wars and how to deal with them

3 October 2021 8:55 AM

ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What rise in food inflation mean to your household

3 October 2021 8:25 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms

3 October 2021 7:23 AM

Psychiatrist professor Renata Schoeman unpacks the recent increase in people experiencing these symptoms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 5-step guide to ensure Matric success for Grade 11s

2 October 2021 1:21 PM

Educational expert Wonga Ntshinga urges Grade 11s to use this time to prepare for a successful final year in Grade 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

16 September 2021 3:08 PM

Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

10 September 2021 5:40 PM

Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League

6 September 2021 11:34 AM

The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

1 September 2021 4:44 PM

The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills

27 August 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'

25 August 2021 2:07 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job

23 August 2021 3:18 PM

The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Business

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa applauds WC’s vaccination efforts, but Winde says numbers still low

4 October 2021 8:31 PM

Witness: I saw a cop put Nathaniel Julies in a van after he was shot dead

4 October 2021 8:17 PM

Weekly global coronavirus death toll at lowest level in 11 months

4 October 2021 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA