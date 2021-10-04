[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Culture eats strategy for breakfast.Peter Drucker
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week he interviewed Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book “Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service”.
Click here for hundreds of business book reviews in one place.
Cultureneering is about the art of building a strong culture in a diverse workforce that lays the platform for obsessive customer service. If you link culture with customers service, you’ll be successful.Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service
This is a very troubled country… Systemic racism lies at the root of everything negative in our society… a psyche of superiority and inferiority… guilt and shame… Racial polarisation is one of the underlying reasons for problematic corporate cultures, poor productivity, and below-par customer service…Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service
Have difficult conversations… When people come to work, they come with their baggage… We believe the customer experience will never be better than the staff experience…Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service
Service must always come before reward… Culture must always be top of mind… Culture is the bottom line! … It has to be part of the strategy…Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service
Leaders must serve. If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you.Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service
Synopsis by Pan Macmillan South Africa:
CULTURENEERING = Building a strong business culture in a diverse workforce that delivers obsessive customer service.
Are you a leader who aims to drive real growth for the people within your organisation and at the same time deliver exceptional customer service that sets you apart from your competitors?
Running a business in a racially polarised country with a melting pot of diversity requires leaders to understand the complexity of building an inclusive culture out of a fragmented workforce.
A strong culture is not only focused on chasing financial objectives, but is based on trust, equality, respect, and mutual tolerance.
When every employee has a true sense of belonging, despite their differences, it is possible to create a common purpose of obsessive customer service.
Cultureneering is a philosophy and framework that Ian Fuhr has spent four decades developing, and which he perfected while building the Sorbet Group, Africa’s largest beauty salon chain.
This book takes the reader on a journey of personal development and unpacks the unbreakable link between culture and service.
It reveals the tools required to build a company culture that is good for its people, its customers and, ultimately, for sustainable growth.
Leaders need to embrace this culture-driven approach to business leadership as it promises to play an important role in the overall transformation of our country’s workforce.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52337452_company-culture-concept-on-blackboard.html?vti=lpswo6zxv68gfjo58n-1-19
More from Business Books
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More