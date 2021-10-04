Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse
Cllr Colleen Makhubele
Herman Mashaba
Muza Shakes Tshabalala - Jhb Regional Command Team Secretary
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Customer service
business books
company culture
book reviews
business book reviews
Ian Fuhr
Sorbet Group
Cultureneering
Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Culture eats strategy for breakfast.

Peter Drucker

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book “Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service”.

© bleakstar/123rf.com

Click here for hundreds of business book reviews in one place.

Cultureneering is about the art of building a strong culture in a diverse workforce that lays the platform for obsessive customer service. If you link culture with customers service, you’ll be successful.

Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

This is a very troubled country… Systemic racism lies at the root of everything negative in our society… a psyche of superiority and inferiority… guilt and shame… Racial polarisation is one of the underlying reasons for problematic corporate cultures, poor productivity, and below-par customer service…

Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

Have difficult conversations… When people come to work, they come with their baggage… We believe the customer experience will never be better than the staff experience…

Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

Service must always come before reward… Culture must always be top of mind… Culture is the bottom line! … It has to be part of the strategy…

Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

Leaders must serve. If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you.

Ian Fuhr, author - Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service

Synopsis by Pan Macmillan South Africa:

CULTURENEERING = Building a strong business culture in a diverse workforce that delivers obsessive customer service.

Are you a leader who aims to drive real growth for the people within your organisation and at the same time deliver exceptional customer service that sets you apart from your competitors?

Running a business in a racially polarised country with a melting pot of diversity requires leaders to understand the complexity of building an inclusive culture out of a fragmented workforce.

A strong culture is not only focused on chasing financial objectives, but is based on trust, equality, respect, and mutual tolerance.

When every employee has a true sense of belonging, despite their differences, it is possible to create a common purpose of obsessive customer service.

Cultureneering is a philosophy and framework that Ian Fuhr has spent four decades developing, and which he perfected while building the Sorbet Group, Africa’s largest beauty salon chain.

This book takes the reader on a journey of personal development and unpacks the unbreakable link between culture and service.

It reveals the tools required to build a company culture that is good for its people, its customers and, ultimately, for sustainable growth.

Leaders need to embrace this culture-driven approach to business leadership as it promises to play an important role in the overall transformation of our country’s workforce.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'




