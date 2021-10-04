Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The presidency on Monday announced the nomination of eight people for the Chief Justice position.
The successful candidate will replace outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Appointment criteria include whether a candidate is a fit and proper person who possesses the qualifications, skills, knowledge, and expertise reasonably expected of an incumbent of the position of the Chief Justice.
The candidate must demonstrate the ability and capability to defend, protect and uphold the Constitution.
Above all that, the candidate must be of unblemished integrity, beyond reproach, and possess moral leadership qualities.
The nominees are:
-
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
-
Judge President John Hlophe
-
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
-
Justice Mandisa Maya
-
Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi
-
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
-
Adv. Alan Nelson, SC
The panel that will decide on the next chief justice:
-
Judge Navanethem (Navi) Pillay (Chairperson of the panel)
-
Mr Jeff Radebe (Deputy Chairperson of the panel)
-
Mr Ronald Lamola
-
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
-
Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike
-
Professor Ziyad Motala
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).
We are entering slightly unchartered territory… greater transparency… The panel has announced their criteria… so we’ll be able to assess their final shortlisting… a much more open, transparent, and deliberate purpose…Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)
The names we are seeing… are only the long list of candidates… The panel will do its job in shortlisting that list…Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)
Judges have very extensive powers to overturn legislation and actions of the executive…Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)
The outgoing Chief Justice’s tenure ends this time next week… The sooner it [appointment of new Chief Justice] happens the better…Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
