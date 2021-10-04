Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse
Cllr Colleen Makhubele
Herman Mashaba
Muza Shakes Tshabalala - Jhb Regional Command Team Secretary
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Local
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
Business

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

4 October 2021 6:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Facebook
Instagram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
WhatsApp
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down all around the world.

The three platforms - all owned by Facebook - share infrastructure.

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral (scroll up to listen).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world




More from Business

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan

4 October 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure

4 October 2021 3:38 PM

Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives.

What rise in food inflation mean to your household

3 October 2021 8:25 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 10:37 PM

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'

30 September 2021 9:14 PM

The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.

'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show

Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million

30 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings.

Trending

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Business

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa applauds WC’s vaccination efforts, but Winde says numbers still low

4 October 2021 8:31 PM

Witness: I saw a cop put Nathaniel Julies in a van after he was shot dead

4 October 2021 8:17 PM

Weekly global coronavirus death toll at lowest level in 11 months

4 October 2021 6:48 PM

