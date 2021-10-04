Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down all around the world.
The three platforms - all owned by Facebook - share infrastructure.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
