ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) blames ActionSA for its name missing on the ballot paper.
This comes after the party threatened legal action for the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots.
In a statement, the commission said the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots was due to Action SA electing not to register an abbreviated name or acronym.
RELATED: Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the commission's deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery and party national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni to give more insight on the matter.
The IEC is talking about that this is not a final ballot but then we are being told that the ballots have already gone to print and this cannot be changed.Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA
If the IEC wants to claim that ActionSA didn't provide them with the acronym, they should have asked. They didn't ask us, our registration documents are very clear, our name is not to be shortened, we deliberately chose a name that didn't need shortening as the IEC says an acronym cannot exceed eight characters and our name doesn't exceed eight characters and can be used both as an acronym and as a full name.Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA
She adds that the commission didn't ask what should be on the abbreviated section of the ballot and had it done that, there wouldn't be any confusion.
According to Ngobeni, the IEC snubbed the party and didn't respond to its questions, therefore the party will head to court to seek justice.
Mosery says the absence of ActionSA's own abbreviation, doesn't give the commission the authority to insert any other abbreviation and if the party chooses litigation, it might help.
We can't arbitrarily insert abbreviation as that would mean we are changing the registration status of a political party.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC
ActionSA appears on the ballot as a logo and for PR purposes, the full name appears, he says.
The environment the IEC works on is prescribed to avoid arbitrary decisions by the electoral commission. They need to submit correspondence to amend their registration particulars which will include an abbreviation and we will issue them a revised certificate. But they would have missed this particular election.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.actionsa.org.za/actionsa-name-omitted-from-iec-ballot-papers-party-to-explore-legal-action/
More from Politics
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.Read More
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper
National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.Read More
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption
In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa about what they have to offer.Read More
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks
General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.Read More
'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'
General manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje responds to Nersa rejecting the power utility's tariff price increase.Read More
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.Read More
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor
Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.Read More
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain
Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong.Read More