Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Healing Hour- healing from poor treatment by our In-Laws
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Juniorisation of the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lauren Clark, Head of People and HR Executive at Mint Group
Today at 11:35
health and wellness- Down Syndrome
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Local
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC

5 October 2021 7:42 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IEC
Registration
Action SA
ballot paper

Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) blames ActionSA for its name missing on the ballot paper.

This comes after the party threatened legal action for the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots.

In a statement, the commission said the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots was due to Action SA electing not to register an abbreviated name or acronym.

RELATED: Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the commission's deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery and party national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni to give more insight on the matter.

The IEC is talking about that this is not a final ballot but then we are being told that the ballots have already gone to print and this cannot be changed.

Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA

If the IEC wants to claim that ActionSA didn't provide them with the acronym, they should have asked. They didn't ask us, our registration documents are very clear, our name is not to be shortened, we deliberately chose a name that didn't need shortening as the IEC says an acronym cannot exceed eight characters and our name doesn't exceed eight characters and can be used both as an acronym and as a full name.

Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA

She adds that the commission didn't ask what should be on the abbreviated section of the ballot and had it done that, there wouldn't be any confusion.

According to Ngobeni, the IEC snubbed the party and didn't respond to its questions, therefore the party will head to court to seek justice.

Mosery says the absence of ActionSA's own abbreviation, doesn't give the commission the authority to insert any other abbreviation and if the party chooses litigation, it might help.

We can't arbitrarily insert abbreviation as that would mean we are changing the registration status of a political party.

Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

ActionSA appears on the ballot as a logo and for PR purposes, the full name appears, he says.

The environment the IEC works on is prescribed to avoid arbitrary decisions by the electoral commission. They need to submit correspondence to amend their registration particulars which will include an abbreviation and we will issue them a revised certificate. But they would have missed this particular election.

Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

Listen below to the full conversation:




5 October 2021 7:42 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IEC
Registration
Action SA
ballot paper

More from Politics

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

4 October 2021 1:03 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption

4 October 2021 11:51 AM

In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa about what they have to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks

4 October 2021 8:51 AM

General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

4 October 2021 7:29 AM

General manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje responds to Nersa rejecting the power utility's tariff price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:19 PM

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor

1 October 2021 12:23 PM

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain

1 October 2021 7:22 AM

Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'

30 September 2021 9:14 PM

The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC

Politics

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

Local Opinion Politics

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Business

EWN Highlights

ActionSA to take legal action against IEC over missing name on ballot paper

5 October 2021 8:43 AM

DA unveils plan for Nelson Mandela Bay, says it could be 'next Cape Town'

5 October 2021 7:52 AM

Busa urges govt to reconsider withdrawing support for Mdwaba's ILO DG campaign

5 October 2021 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA