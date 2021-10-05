ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC





The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) blames ActionSA for its name missing on the ballot paper.

This comes after the party threatened legal action for the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots.

In a statement, the commission said the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots was due to Action SA electing not to register an abbreviated name or acronym.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the commission's deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery and party national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni to give more insight on the matter.

The IEC is talking about that this is not a final ballot but then we are being told that the ballots have already gone to print and this cannot be changed. Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA

If the IEC wants to claim that ActionSA didn't provide them with the acronym, they should have asked. They didn't ask us, our registration documents are very clear, our name is not to be shortened, we deliberately chose a name that didn't need shortening as the IEC says an acronym cannot exceed eight characters and our name doesn't exceed eight characters and can be used both as an acronym and as a full name. Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA

She adds that the commission didn't ask what should be on the abbreviated section of the ballot and had it done that, there wouldn't be any confusion.

According to Ngobeni, the IEC snubbed the party and didn't respond to its questions, therefore the party will head to court to seek justice.

Mosery says the absence of ActionSA's own abbreviation, doesn't give the commission the authority to insert any other abbreviation and if the party chooses litigation, it might help.

We can't arbitrarily insert abbreviation as that would mean we are changing the registration status of a political party. Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

ActionSA appears on the ballot as a logo and for PR purposes, the full name appears, he says.

The environment the IEC works on is prescribed to avoid arbitrary decisions by the electoral commission. They need to submit correspondence to amend their registration particulars which will include an abbreviation and we will issue them a revised certificate. But they would have missed this particular election. Mawethu Mosery, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

