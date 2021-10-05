[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral

Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaigning goes viral.

Watch the video below:

[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie from the DA launched his campaign ad today 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/l0f0umAfot — Veve (@LudidiVelani) October 3, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: