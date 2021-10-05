



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral

Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school

Social media is talking after a father started a campaign for period pains to be considered a ligitimate reason for missing school.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: