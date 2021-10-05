Streaming issues? Report here
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

5 October 2021 10:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
PSL
Money
Businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane
Royal AM

Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.

Royal AM could be in trouble after videos of Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane emerged of them distributing money to their players after a game.

The team was playing against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Callers on the open line shared their views on the handing out of money in public view.

I have a problem with how she did that, it was a good gesture but she shouldn't have done that, she should have waited and done that in the dressing room or during the week, not in front of the TVs. She is bringing the PSL into disrepute.

Lesebe, Caller

What she did was really distasteful. We are there to see the beautiful game, not such things. If you want to do that, do it in a dignified matter and motivate your players.

Jeff, Caller

Listen to the full open line here:




