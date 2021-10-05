Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller





This is amateurish behaviour which @OfficialPSL must never allow. @BabizebonkeZ @SuperSportTV this is not what we signed for. Nothing wrong with rewarding your players but order and decency must be a bare minimum standard to be observed pic.twitter.com/kKsOUaqSyP — Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) October 3, 2021

Even some players weren't charmed by what Mamkhize,Andile Mpisane and their groupies were doing because they could see it's degrading and downright embarrassing..



"Please Coach,tell them to not come with the money here"...pic.twitter.com/HIUFLvVFGT — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) October 4, 2021

Royal AM could be in trouble after videos of Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane emerged of them distributing money to their players after a game.

The team was playing against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Callers on the open line shared their views on the handing out of money in public view.

I have a problem with how she did that, it was a good gesture but she shouldn't have done that, she should have waited and done that in the dressing room or during the week, not in front of the TVs. She is bringing the PSL into disrepute. Lesebe, Caller

What she did was really distasteful. We are there to see the beautiful game, not such things. If you want to do that, do it in a dignified matter and motivate your players. Jeff, Caller

@TheRealClementM on the issue of #MaMkhize, it's so sad Clement that we are not allowed to have different views to a person that has money cos we would be labeled as jealousy, if it was about the players they would have waited for the players to get to the change rooms — Nkanyiso Jobe (@nkanyisojobe30) October 5, 2021

@TheRealClementM One of the Mamkhize 's crew even said, 'let them come and get some sweets'. That's disrespectful to professional players, trwaring them like children — Phuti Wa Mohlaloga (@manamelaphuti) October 5, 2021

