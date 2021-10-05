Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller
This is amateurish behaviour which @OfficialPSL must never allow. @BabizebonkeZ @SuperSportTV this is not what we signed for. Nothing wrong with rewarding your players but order and decency must be a bare minimum standard to be observed pic.twitter.com/kKsOUaqSyP— Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) October 3, 2021
Even some players weren't charmed by what Mamkhize,Andile Mpisane and their groupies were doing because they could see it's degrading and downright embarrassing..— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) October 4, 2021
"Please Coach,tell them to not come with the money here"...pic.twitter.com/HIUFLvVFGT
Royal AM could be in trouble after videos of Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane emerged of them distributing money to their players after a game.
The team was playing against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.
Callers on the open line shared their views on the handing out of money in public view.
I have a problem with how she did that, it was a good gesture but she shouldn't have done that, she should have waited and done that in the dressing room or during the week, not in front of the TVs. She is bringing the PSL into disrepute.Lesebe, Caller
What she did was really distasteful. We are there to see the beautiful game, not such things. If you want to do that, do it in a dignified matter and motivate your players.Jeff, Caller
@TheRealClementM on the issue of #MaMkhize, it's so sad Clement that we are not allowed to have different views to a person that has money cos we would be labeled as jealousy, if it was about the players they would have waited for the players to get to the change rooms— Nkanyiso Jobe (@nkanyisojobe30) October 5, 2021
@TheRealClementM One of the Mamkhize 's crew even said, 'let them come and get some sweets'. That's disrespectful to professional players, trwaring them like children— Phuti Wa Mohlaloga (@manamelaphuti) October 5, 2021
Listen to the full open line here:
More from Local
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU
John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed.Read More
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers
Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublished information on second-hand cars.Read More
Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages
Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.Read More
Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they marched to the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council to force employers to listen to our demands.Read More
Healing from poor treatment by in-laws
Both men and women called in and sent messages about the bad treatment meted especially by mothers- and sisters-in-law.Read More
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health
John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.Read More
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.Read More
Here are the top 8 candidates vying for chief justice post
The Presidency released the list on Monday, which includes the names of sitting Constitutional Court Justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo among others.Read More
More from Sport
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health
John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.Read More
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu
Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.Read More
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate
Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.Read More
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal
John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.Read More
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League
The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.Read More
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics
The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.Read More
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.Read More
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job
The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.Read More