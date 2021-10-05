Healing from poor treatment by in-laws





The Clement Manyathela Show listeners have described unbearable experiences from in-laws. Both men and women called in and sent messages about the bad treatment meted especially by mothers- and sister-in-law.

In some cases, ethnicity and rural-vs-urban themes came to the fore.

My mother-in-law is the best. Shout out to her. There is no way my husband can go to her with something negative without me. I do the same to my daughter-in-law. Bonolo, we love you. Aggie - Caller

Callers agreed that she is having a different experience to many. Another caller said he was from a rural area and married a woman from a township. His family never welcomed his wife but when his mother passed on she was being taken care of by his wife.

My mother-in-law said I was an orphan. She did not like my son, who once told my husband that his grandmother did not like him. My whole in-law family used to come and insult me. Thato, Caller

I am married to a Venda lady. I know we should not generalise but my mother-in-law told me straight that she does not like me. Maybe she expected her daughter to marry someone else. My wife and I have two daughters. Recently my wife is taking her mother's side and I am getting the silent treatment. We men also had had bad experiences. Sipho, Caller

My mother-in-law was controlling my home, my kids. I never stopped my wife and kids from visiting my mother-in-law but we do need our own space. My family loves my wife as their daughter-in-law. Sipho, Caller

I am also having an issue with my in-laws. The family used to love me but after my husband paid lobola the family changed. Fortunate, Caller

