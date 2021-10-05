Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'





Thousands of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on Tuesday in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Workers affiliated to Numsa have gone on strike, demanding an 8% increase.

Talks deadlocked with all employer associations in September after they offered employees a 4% salary hike. Workers are expected to march to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has more.

We just arrived at the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council, which is the destination of the mass march we organised today. We are about to hand over the memorandum to the employer association that has come to receive us. Today's strike is gonna affect all engineering companies. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

The purpose is to force employers to listen to our demands. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

People should remember that our members have been suffering during Covid. We suffered under lockdown, we suffered because of the impact of the economy and our members are frustrated. Of course, we would have preferred a smaller number but they all came out because of this frustration. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

We have made sure that we maintain Covid protocols so that we can have a safe event. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Listen below for the full interview...