Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investment Edges.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: The Legalities Of Agreements And Suretyships Signed Electronically
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Brett Bentley
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tumiso Masha - award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father
Today at 22:05
South Africans are waking up to the benefits of debt counselling, but more education is needed
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson - CEO of National Debt Advisors (NDA)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week. 5 October 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Eskom
City Power
Electricity crisis
Mpho Moerane

Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg’s new Mayor Mpho Moerane on Tuesday said plans to take over the supply of electricity to certain communities, including Soweto, were in its final stage.

Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.

For more than a year now, the city has been talking to Eskom, planning for City Power to be the supplier of electricity to these areas known for not paying their bills or illegally connecting to the grid.

They include Soweto, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Orange Farm and Fine Town.

Moerane said there were a number of challenges, which they still needed to find a way to resolve.

“We have to deal with the issue of the network or infrastructure, which costs about R4 billion. We have to deal with the debt in Soweto, which is about R7.5 billion.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages




5 October 2021 2:50 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Eskom
City Power
Electricity crisis
Mpho Moerane

More from Local

We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU

5 October 2021 4:39 PM

John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

5 October 2021 3:48 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublished information on second-hand cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

5 October 2021 1:12 PM

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they marched to the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council to force employers to listen to our demands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from poor treatment by in-laws

5 October 2021 11:26 AM

Both men and women called in and sent messages about the bad treatment meted especially by mothers- and sisters-in-law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

5 October 2021 10:56 AM

Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health

4 October 2021 5:22 PM

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here are the top 8 candidates vying for chief justice post

4 October 2021 4:14 PM

The Presidency released the list on Monday, which includes the names of sitting Constitutional Court Justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo among others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court hearing Beitbridge border fence matter refuses to grant postponement

4 October 2021 2:56 PM

The R40 million project was found to have been irregular and the Department of Public Works and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) are trying to recover funds from the contractors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Local

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Local

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

From midnight on Tues, diesel drivers will have to fork out more at the pumps

5 October 2021 6:37 PM

Over five billion people could have difficulty accessing water in 2050: UN

5 October 2021 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA