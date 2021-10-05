Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers





The South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) is demanding that more information be made available about second-hand cars.

The association says at present, there is no way for consumers to find out if the car they are buying was once written off.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, South African Motor Body Repairers' Association national director Richard Green says this is a massive issue that can be simply resolved.

We are working in a very digital age, I think we have to place the obligation at the insurer's doors because that is where it starts. What is currently happening is the insurers will say they will write the vehicle off as an uneconomical repair. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association

They have a sale agreement with a salvage yard and basically what they do is wash their hands off that vehicle once they have sold it to the salvage yard. I don't think that is correct, I don't think that is responsible. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association

They have to publish those VIN (vehicle identification number) numbers or code the vehicles as code 3. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association

