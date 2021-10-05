We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU





The state's corruption-fighting investigation unit, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), wants its funding model to be reviewed.

The unit is currently leading hundreds of investigations into COVID-19 related procurement and tender irregularities.

John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about this.

People we are investigating usually do not want us to be investigating them and they are the same people who are supposed to pay us back the money we charge because we invoice them therefore we don't get that money that is why we are having a huge amount of debt that is owed to us. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

At the moment we are fine, we are able to survive, we have enough cash in the bank but in a few years if the situation remains the same we are going to have a problem because people, especially in municipalities, do not want to pay. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

