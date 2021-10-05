Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
South Africa's tourism industry is one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But things are looking up, according to the Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs at Airbnb.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Chris Lehane about the future of South Africa's travel industry and Airbnb's empowerment plans for aspiring hosts in the country.
RELATED: Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
The US company recently announced its three-year plan to empower a new generation of what it calls micro entrepreneurs in South Africa.
Airbnb announces a three-year commitment to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs through inclusive economic recovery in South Africa. https://t.co/g3hKiq7qbt@ikeja_wireless @go2uj— Airbnb Public Policy (@AirbnbPolicy) September 22, 2021
Lehane notes that Airbnb now has more than 4 million hosts around the world and recently passed the landmark number of a billion guest arrivals.
South Africa has always been an important part of our larger community, a portal into all of Africa.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
An important focus for a number of years now has been to ensure that the global network is inclusive, he says.
Lehane recalls how, after spending a night in Khayelitsha in 2017, he announced the establishment of an Airbnb Academy.
Flash forward to where we are today and we've taken that basic concept and expanded it to 36 different communities across South Africa.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
What we most recently announced was an effort to super-charge that larger programme.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
He outlines their main goals which include achieving greater accessibility via WiFi in townships and rural areas and setting up a three-year education programme in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
This is to actually train 1,000 young 'micro entrepreneurs'... who are looking to participate in travel and tourism not from a service industry perspective, but actually as owners.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Airbnb has already supported local hosts during the Covid-19 pandemic with a cash injection to help keep them afloat and is now providing further financial support.
Airbnb does democratise travel and tourism. The greatest part of the economics that get generated are not going to a corporate entity, they are going to our actual hosts... These are everyday people...Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Over 100 billion dollars have gone to those folks through the Airbnb platform and you see that manifesting itself specifically in South Africa. We generated 22,000 jobs over the pandemic through the platform from guest spending...Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Our hosts who have at least hosted one person over the pandemic are averaging about R55,000 a year through Airbnb.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Listen to the audio below for Lehane's positive assessment of the future of the tourism industry:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
More from Business
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may have gone down around the world
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.Read More
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure
Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives.Read More
What rise in food inflation mean to your household
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget.Read More
More from Lifestyle
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire
Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces.Read More
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury
Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing
Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Enhanced, generation after generation
Experience features that’ll give you something to talk about in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
More from World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position
After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisation, Cabinet has resolved to withhold its support.Read More
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed
Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money ... has a devastating financial implication have on economies.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what variants are emerging and where.Read More
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry
Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors?Read More
Why investing abroad is your next money move
How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More