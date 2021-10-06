Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Tourism is picking up at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls after the government prioritised the resort town for Covid-19 vaccination, reports Dianna Games.
The Africa at Work CEO tells Bruce Whitfield about her recent road trip through the country.
She spent a few days at Vic Falls and saw everyone from tourists and conference guests to the President himself.
What the government did is they made the vaccine rollout a priority in Victoria Falls a priority in order to boost tourism.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Most of the adults in that town have had the shot. That has helped to attract tourists back into Victoria Falls which has had zero tourists for a very long time during Covid.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's also helped that relaxed lockdown rules have allowed more frequent flights from Johannesburg, she says.
There seemed to have been two conferences on there. There were a lot of tourists from South Africa, quite a lot of Americans in town, so their number of foreign tourists from overseas is starting to go up...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Hopefully once we're off the UK red list that will also start improving for tourism in the regionDianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
There was also a lot of local tourism, there were two weddings there over that weekend... people down from Harare...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself was also there, Games reports.
Driving on a quite riverside road she had to give way as the presidential cavalcade of at least thirty cars passed, sirens wailing.
This is in a quiet resort town. I don't know what tourists must think... It turns out the President was there to open these two conferences.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to Games discuss her Zimbabwe trip on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mirco1/mirco11910/mirco1191000046/131596656-tourist-looks-at-the-victoria-falls-on-zambezi-river-in-zimbabwe.jpg
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
