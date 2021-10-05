



Sanlam and Absa have announced they're combining their asset management businesses to create a company with assets under management, administration and advice in excess of R1 trillion.

What does this mean for the local asset management sector? ponders Bruce Whitfield.

He asks Paul Theron (MD of Vestact Asset Management) if the smaller get worried when "the big buys" just get bigger and bigger.

It's terrible, Bruce! They've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that... But I'd wager they've got a hell of a lot more employees... Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I think large firms tend to have high fees, deliver mediocre performance, have faceless large inefficient administration departments... Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I don't see that as being the solution to any particular problem, but they'll chunder along and probably do quite well for the firm and maybe now and again not too badly for their customers. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Is it ultimately not a smart move by Absa which is a banking business, to give its investment segment to investment specialists? Whitfield asks.

Considering Absa's share price has not moved much from ten years ago there was probably pressure on its team to show some "organisational dynamism" says Theron.

You could perhaps argue that real, first year global banks have asset management divisions of their own, but I suppose a minority stake in something which has a brighter future is not a bad thing, and of course the empowerment credentials of the Sanlam team could have been seen as useful as well. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Listen to Theron's insights on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'