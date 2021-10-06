6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings
Social media is talking after young Emma's profound explanation of love, pulls at everyone's heartstrings.
Read Emma's explanation below:
This is Emma.— Goodable (@Goodable) October 5, 2021
She's six.
When she was asked what love is, this was her response.
Love really is that simple.
(📸: @artology) pic.twitter.com/5rbNcavVQS
