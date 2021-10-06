6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- how do the three tiers of government work?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Vinothan Naidoo, public law professor, UCT
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea- women who don't feel the cold
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Independent candidates sign the people's pledge.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 12:10
Action SA briefing on IEC Court challenge.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 12:15
DA to take political action against Gauteng water crisis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Refiloe Ntseke
Today at 12:23
MEC Maile briefs members of the media on concourt judgement regarding city of Tshwane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Audio: "We are confronting racism by calling out the stereotyping that was done by the ANC and the EFF"- Steenhuisen responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Jeetendra Jaikissoon aged 39 and two Govender brothers Dylan (29) and Ned (30) appear at the Verulam Magistrate's Court for the murder of Mandla Majola,19 killed during civil unrest & looting spree in Phoenix in mid July. Investigating Officer being cross
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Judicial Service Commission Constitutional Court Judge Interviews continue.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Today at 12:52
The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will on 06 October 2021, host two Street Izimbizo in the Tshwane District.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Uproar over a R15-million sports facility built in the Eastern Cape.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
View all Local
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Politics
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

6 October 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school

6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

Social media is talking after young Emma's profound explanation of love, pulls at everyone's heartstrings.

Read Emma's explanation below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




6 October 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
More from Entertainment

Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral

6 October 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school

5 October 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral

5 October 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

4 October 2021 3:16 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral

4 October 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way'

1 October 2021 3:44 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'.

When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande

1 October 2021 2:57 PM

South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey.

Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking

1 October 2021 8:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral

1 October 2021 8:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

30 September 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Trending

R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted

Politics

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Local

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Local

EWN Highlights

Arrest warrant issued for witness in Nathaniel Julies murder trial after no-show

6 October 2021 10:56 AM

Two pregnant women rescued from La Mercy after mudslide engulfs home

6 October 2021 10:43 AM

WATCH LIVE: National Teaching Awards ceremony

6 October 2021 9:31 AM

