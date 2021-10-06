Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- how do the three tiers of government work? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Vinothan Naidoo, public law professor, UCT

Today at 11:35 What's the Tea- women who don't feel the cold The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 Independent candidates sign the people’s pledge. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

Today at 12:10 Action SA briefing on IEC Court challenge. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

Today at 12:15 DA to take political action against Gauteng water crisis. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Refiloe Ntseke

Today at 12:23 MEC Maile briefs members of the media on concourt judgement regarding city of Tshwane The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Audio: "We are confronting racism by calling out the stereotyping that was done by the ANC and the EFF"- Steenhuisen responds. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 Jeetendra Jaikissoon aged 39 and two Govender brothers Dylan (29) and Ned (30) appear at the Verulam Magistrate's Court for the murder of Mandla Majola,19 killed during civil unrest & looting spree in Phoenix in mid July. Investigating Officer being cross The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:45 Judicial Service Commission Constitutional Court Judge Interviews continue. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter

Today at 12:52 The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will on 06 October 2021, host two Street Izimbizo in the Tshwane District. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:56 Uproar over a R15-million sports facility built in the Eastern Cape. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

